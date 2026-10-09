FORMER Mandevu UPND aspiring candidate Christopher Shakafuswa says he respects the party’s decision to adopt Adrian Banda, and has vowed to support the chosen candidate. The UPND has adopted Banda as its candidate for the Mandevu by-election slated for Novemeber 5. The Mandevu by-election was necessitated by the Commission’s decision not to announce parliamentary results, citing the attack on the constituency’s totalling centre on August 18. During the August polls, UPND adopted Shakafuswa as its candidate, while Banda contested as an independent candidate. In an interview, Thursday, Shakafuswa expressed his emotional response to the party’s decision, but emphasized that the UPND was larger than any individual. “Well, I think I made my comment publicly yesterday. I do respect the decision...