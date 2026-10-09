SHIWANG’ANDU NRPUP member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo says he has been elected to be Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly. Last week, NRPUP Secretary General Nonde Mubanga dismissed reports that Kampyongo had been chosen for the position, insisting that the party had settled on Ezra Tembo. Mubanga said the party had since submitted Tembo’s name to the National Assembly following a September 3 meeting where MPs resolved that he should take up the role. However, a congratulatory Facebook post shared by NRPUP Lima Constituency MP Kelvin Kaunda on his official Facebook page on Wednesday indicated that Kampyongo had been elected Leader of the Opposition. Asked to confirm the development in an interview on Thursday, Kampyongo responded in the affirmative....