NORTHERN Province Permanent Secretary Beauty Phiri says the province has hit 97 percent viral suppression in the fight against HIV. Speaking during 2026 National HIV Testing, Counselling and Treatment Day, Thursday, in a speech read on her behalf by Northern Province Assistant Secretary Jordan Mwenya, Phiri said out of the the estimated 67,334 people living with HIV, 62,781 were virally suppressed. “As we reflect on the importance, it is equally that we recognize the progress that’s on the development made in the HIV response. According to the 2024 Zambia Demography and Demographic and health survey HIV prevalence in Northern Province stands at 12.9 percent making it the second lowest in the country. The province has made commendable progress toward the...