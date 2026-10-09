POLICE have apprehended 11 suspects in connection with an incident of unlawful assembly after information circulated on social media that money would be distributed at Heroes Stadium. Former Petauke Central member of parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda attracted public attention through social media with what he termed as “Miracle Friday”, a reported initiative involving free meals and cash distribution. On Thursday people gathered at different parts of Hungry Lion outlets in the country to receive sponsored meals. On Friday, attention shifted to National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, where some citizens expected a distribution of money from what Banda reportedly said was a US$6 million fund. Reports later emerged alleging that police had teargassed the crowd to disperse people who had gathered...