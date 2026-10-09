CLERK of the National Assembly of Zambia Loveness Mayaka says the Chamber has taken advantage of ongoing innovations to expand its facilities and upgrade its ICT infrastructure. Mayaka says the National Assembly is working on a concept to for a new chamber construction. Speaking during a press briefing on the National Assembly’s preparedness for the 14th session, Thursday, Mayaka said the Chamber’s seating capacity had been expanded to accommodate the increased number of Members of Parliament. She also disclosed that the members’ motel was also being renovated. “The first pillar focuses on expanding and improving the physical infrastructure necessary to accommodate the increased membership of the National Assembly. The seating capacity in the chamber has been expanded to accommodate the...