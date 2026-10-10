PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says there is need to address the domestic and toxic environment in the country. President Hichilema also says due to the instability in global fuel supply, all government institutions will now acquire only electric vehicles. Meanwhile, President Hichilema commended Lusaka Mayor Simon Mwewa on his continued efforts to clean Lusaka. Speaking during the official opening of the 14th session of the National Assembly, Friday, President Hichilema said the UPND had laid a strong foundation that would transform the country. “Madam Speaker, during our first term, we successfully navigated numerous challenges. Today, progress is visible: the economy has stabilised, order has been restored, confidence is back. our international standing, I can confirm that in the league of decent...