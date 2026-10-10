HEALTH Minister Prof Roma Chilengi says patients at the University Teaching Hospital should not wait for long hours to be attended to. Speaking during a hospital visit, Thursday, Prof Chilengi said reports of patients spending four to five hours without being attended to should not be heard of, warning that such cases would be taken with grief. “There is need for clear accountability and I think we must improve management efforts that have already begun to put these things under control. They need to be expedited so that the investment that has gone in there can be put to use. The issue of a patient coming here and staying four, five hours without being attended to must not be heard...