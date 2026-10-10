MINISTER of Green Economy and Environment Dr Gilbert Siame has called on the World Bank to support Zambia’s response to the anticipated El Nino drought. Meanwhile, World Bank Group Division Director for Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe, Firas Raad, says the Bank is committed to supporting development projects that safeguard natural resources. Speaking during a meeting on Friday, Dr Siame called for collaboration on early warning systems and vulnerability interventions to mitigate the drought. “We want support for the country on responding to the drought that we expect, the Elnino phenomenal. This ministry, the World Meteorological Organisation and the SADC Climate Centre, we are all aligned that half of the country will have a drought and half of the country...