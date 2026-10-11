THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has cautioned candidates participating in the Mandevu parliamentary by-election against campaigning in areas where they are not scheduled. The Commission has also has appealed to youths in Mbala District to avoid violence and ensure peaceful campaigns during the ongoing by election period. ECZ Acting District Electoral Officer Victor Kagoli says the Commission will expeditiously deal with any candidate or political party that will be found campaigning in an area where another candidate is scheduled to campaign. ECZ, working together with political parties and candidates who are participating in the Mandevu by-election, have drawn up a campaign timetable to help guide the campaign activities of the Mandevu by-election. Campaign activities which commenced on Saturday will...