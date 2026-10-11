THE Lusaka City Council (LCC) says it has apprehended 45 street vendors between October 4 and 7, 2026 for breaching regulations against street vending. LCC Assistant Public Relations Officer Nyambe Bulumba says the apprehensions occurred during a joint operation with the Zambia Police, adding that the 45 vendors have appeared before the Fast Track Court and have been fined for breaching street vending regulations. In a statement on Saturday, Bulumba said three other traders who chose to sell from the streets despite having stands in City Market, will appear before the Fast Track Court on Monday, October 12, 2026. “The Lusaka City Council (LCC), in collaboration with the Zambia Police, has apprehended 45 street vendors between 4th and 7th October,...