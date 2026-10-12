THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has advised young people not to allow themselves to be used as tools of violence by political parties ahead of the Mandevu by-election. ECZ Acting District Electoral Officer Victor Kagoli has urged youths to avoid conflicts during campaigns and help to ensure that campaigns are held in a peaceful manner.. Speaking during a youth conference, Saturday, Kagoli said the Commission would like to see youths who can refrain from violence, hate speech, insults and intimidation. “The Commission would like to raise a pool of knowledgeable and enthusiastic young people who can speak to other young people about the operations of the Commission and the electoral process in general and more specifically about the need...