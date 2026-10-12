TONSE Alliance Chairman Sakwiba Sikota has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of not doing things that would bring down toxicity in the country. In his address during the official opening of the 14th session of the National Assembly, Friday, President Hichilema stated that there was need to address the domestic and toxic environment in the country. Commenting on this in an interview, Saturday, Sikota noted that the first step towards addressing toxicity in the country was an acknowledgement of all the things that had been done wrongly. “There needs to be truth and reconciliation, there needs to be acknowledgement of things that went wrong. If that is done then we will start our movement towards bringing down toxicity, but so long...