THE achievements made by President Hakainde Hichilema in the last five years would have taken some presidents 15 years to achieve, says Bweengwa MP Kasauta Michelo. And Michelo says he is ready to journey with President Hichilema beyond 2031. Speaking when he appeared on Prime TV’s ‘Matters Arising’, Saturday, Michelo claimed President Hichilema had recorded tremendous achievements in the last five years that would not have been possible under other presidents. “Look at what the President has done, six percent economy [growth], alright I think that’s a huge margin. So, by doing that definitely let the Zambian people be patient, the economy was destroyed [between] 2011 [and] 2021. Reconstructing it in five years, it’s not enough time, but when you...