POLICE in Lusaka have found a three-month-old baby that was reportedly stolen from her mother at City Market. Police Deputy Spokesperson Chipo Kaitisha says two suspects, Clara Mumba and Gift Chileshe, resisted arrest, prompting police to fire two shots that struck them in the legs, causing injuries. Kaitisha says the mother, who is from Kabwe, was allegedly lured to travel to Lusaka by an unidentified woman who purported to offer her employment. In a statement, Monday, Kaitisha said the mother was allegedly taken to a salon and offered hairdressing services by the unidentified woman, who later fled with the child without her consent. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that a three-month-old female infant, who was allegedly...