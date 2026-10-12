CHAPTER One Foundation (COF) Executive Director Josiah Kalala says the seriousness of an offence does not justify prolonged detention without judicial oversight. Recently Director Public Prosecution ( DPP) Gilbert Phiri attributed delays in prosecuting cases to investigations. Phiri explained that some complicated cases like treason take time due to investigations, citing the 1985 Shamwana case which he said took 11 months to commence. In response to a query, Sunday, Kalala described the comparison between the Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu case to the Shamwana treason case as problematic. Kalala added that it was regrettable that in 2026, the country was still relying on practices and events from four decades ago to justify the operations of the criminal justice system. “The...