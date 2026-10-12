THE Zambia Consumer Association (ZACA) says the bus fare hike, driven by rising fuel prices, has further increased the cost of living and burdened consumers. On Friday, the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) approved an upward adjustment of bus fares following the recent fuel price hike, with local routes in Lusaka increased by K2. In an interview on Saturday, ZACA Executive Secretary Juba Sakala called on government to find sustainable ways to review wages and address the rising cost of living. “I think as the situation stands we do appreciate this. We know that transport operators have had challenges here and there because of the cost of running businesses. But as ZACA we are concerned because you see, this...