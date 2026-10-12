THE Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) says it was not given adequate time to consult the Christian community about the changes made to the National Day of Prayer. On Thursday, the government, in agreement with the Church Mother Bodies, moved the National Day of Prayer from October 18, to December 29, consolidating with the commemoration of Zambia as a Christian nation. Commenting on the matter in an interview, Saturday, CCZ Secretary General Fr James Phiri said the church argued about the change of date but that government had already made a decision. “So the church we were consulted and were not given time to consult our members. Because the government seems to be in a hurry to make a...