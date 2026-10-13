STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) will still purchase crops needed for the national strategic reserve next marketing season. Hamasaka has, however, reminded the public that FRA was never created as a crop marketing agency, adding that government will establish a private sector-driven entity specifically for crop marketing. Meanwhile, Hamasaka has clarified that the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation still stands at K40 million, but government has realigned disbursements based on constituency needs. On Friday, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said government would not release any Treasury funds to FRA next farming season because it had bought more maize than was budgeted for this season. Dr Musokotwane also said government...