INFORMATION and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says it is advisable for clergy facing “serious” allegations to step aside pending the outcome of judicial or disciplinary processes. Kawana says no one is above the law, adding that legal proceedings involving a member of the clergy should not be interpreted as an attack on the Church itself. Kawana’s remarks follow the recent arrest of Archbishop Alick Banda by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in connection with a Toyota Hilux suspected to have been unlawfully obtained from the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA). His arrest received condemnation from some members of the Catholic Church and critics of the UPND government, with some accusing the State of fighting the Church. In a statement, Monday,...