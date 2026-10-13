SHIWANG’ANDU NRPUP MP Stephen Kampyongo says it will be difficult for members of parliament to meet the high expectations of their constituents if government reduces the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation. Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane disclosed that government would reduce CDF allocations as part of measures to manage the over-expenditure at the Food Reserve Agency (FRA). He said the allocation would be lower than budgeted and that councils would be informed accordingly. Asked about the impact of the cut on MPs in an interview, Monday, Kampyongo said the reduction was unfortunate, particularly because the UPND government had heightened public expectations around CDF. “Already, the same government has heightened the expectations of the people insofar as CDF...