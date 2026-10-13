GOVERNMENT has condemned the attacks by the Houthi rebels targeting King Khalid International Airport and infrastructure, resulting in the loss of lives and injury to over 300 people. The BBC reports that on Sunday, a Pakistani man was killed in an attack on a terminal at the capital’s King Khalid International Airport. It came a day after a Houthi missile hit another terminal, killing 13 people and forcing its closure. The Houthis said they launched the attacks in retaliation for “brutal Saudi aggression” against areas they control in western Yemen. In a statement, Monday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the Zambian government reaffirms its support for territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. “The government of...