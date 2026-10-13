ITALIAN Ambassador to Zambia Enrico De Agostini says he will work with Lusaka Mayor Mwewa Chitambala on the Keep Lusaka Clean campaign. Ambassador Agostini has also cautioned against scammers who promise to bring back lost lovers, enlarge manhood and make people rich overnight, saying they would not be making such promises if they could get rich overnight themselves. Speaking when he featured on Phoenix FM, Monday, Ambassador Agostini said cleaning up without properly managing waste may not produce the desired results. “I’m really happy here in Zambia. I’m at home, I’m happy. We are doing so many things, I’m going to see the mayor, I think tomorrow, day after tomorrow, we are going to talk about our initiative: Waste No...