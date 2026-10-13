THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says UPND candidate Felix Mulwanda will be declared duly elected Mayor of Mbala on November 5, 2026, following the withdrawal of PAP candidate Pythias Sichitalwe on Monday. Sichitalwe, the Progressive Alliance Party (PAP) candidate in the Mbala mayoral by-election, officially withdrew from the race on Monday, October 12, 2026, citing financial challenges that made it impossible for him to run an effective campaign. His withdrawal came just days after his nomination on October 8 and the start of campaigns on October 10. In a statement issued, Tuesday, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro indicated that following Sichitalwe’s withdrawal, Mulwanda remained the only validly nominated candidate in the mayoral by-election. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia...