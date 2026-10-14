THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says German Embassy in Zambia will close its Consular and Visa section from October 30 November 15, 2026, due to construction works. In a statement, Wednesday, the ministry said during this period, no consular or visa services, including emergency visas will be provided. The ministry added that October 22 and October 27 have been reserved for 25 appointments exclusively for official government travelers. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform members of the public that the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Zambia will close its Consular and Visa section from Friday 30th October 2026 to Sunday 15th November, 2026 due to construction works. No consular...