COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) General Secretary Fr James Phiri says government should not interfere with how the Church operates, as it has established structures that guide its operations. On Monday, Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana said it was advisable for clergy facing “serious” allegations to step aside pending the outcome of judicial or disciplinary processes. Kawana’s remarks followed the recent arrest of Archbishop Alick Banda by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in connection with a Toyota Hilux suspected to have been unlawfully obtained from the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA). Reacting to the remarks in an interview, Tuesday, Fr Phiri said government could not tell the Church how to deal with clergy members who may be in...