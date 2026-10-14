FORMER vice-president Enock Kavindele says the only healing the country needs is for the opposition to accept that they lost the elections and move on. Kavindele says any existing problems are being caused by the opposition’s failure to acknowledge that elections have produced a winner, who is UPND. President Hakainde Hichilema, when officially opening the first session of the 14th National Assembly on Friday, said there was need to address the toxic domestic political environment in the country. And Shiwang’andu NRPUP MP Stephen Kampyongo said there was need for national healing to give citizens confidence that they can co-exist despite the current difficulties. Asked whether the country needed healing, in an interview, Tuesday, Kavindele said healing would only come if...