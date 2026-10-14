POLICE Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi has confirmed that he has been retired from the Zambia Police Service in national interest, but has declined to comment on the reasons behind the decision. His retirement “in the national interest” comes amid reports of changes in the police leadership, after a list of several senior police officers who have allegedly been dismissed or retired circulated on social media. Meanwhile, last week, State House confirmed the dismissal of Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Administration Charity Munganga. In an interview, Tuesday, Chilabi thanked the Inspector General of Police, the Police High Command and the media for their support during his time in office. “Yes, it is true. I just want to...