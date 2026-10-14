Vice President Mutale Nalumango making her keynote speech during the official launch of the 51st ARLAC Governing Council meeting for Ministers at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Thursday 13th February 2025 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

Vice President Mutale Nalumango making her keynote speech during the official launch of the 51st ARLAC Governing Council meeting for Ministers at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Thursday 13th February 2025 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

VICE-President Mutale Nalumango says the removal of traders from streets is not meant to undermine their work, but to give them dignity. Vice-President Nalumango says clearing traders off the streets should not be seen as disrespecting their work, but as an effort to provide designated trading areas. Speaking when she flagged off the 2026 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR) march past, Tuesday, Vie-President Nalumango said buyers were equally at fault, urging Zambians to buy from the right places. “Removing vendors from the streets is not undermining the work that they do. For me, it is work. It is not looking down on them. It is giving them dignity for them to go and trade in places designated and...