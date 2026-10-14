LAWYER Dickson Jere has called for amendments to the law to tighten restrictions on the acquisition of land by foreigners. Jere says investor permits, permanent residence permits and provisions which allow companies with majority Zambian ownership to acquire land are among those being abused by some foreigners to acquire land. In a Facebook post, Tuesday, Jere explained that although the Zambian law generally restricts foreigners from acquiring land, the Lands Act of 1995 provides exceptions under which non-Zambians may legally obtain land. “How do foreigners manage to acquire land in Zambia? That is the question that keeps popping up in my inbox. Let me address it here. From the outset, the general legal position is that foreigners are not allowed...