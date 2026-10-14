FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila was yesterday attacked by suspected UPND cadres at the Supreme Court. Mwila, who claims the UPND is after his life, has warned the ruling party that it will not be in power forever, citing how Kenneth Kaunda lost power after 27 years and the PF after 10 years. Meanwhile, Chief Justice Dr Mumba Malila has condemned the attack, describing it as a direct assault on the administration of justice, and has ordered tighter security at the Judiciary. Mwila was attacked as he was leaving the Supreme Court after attending proceedings in an election petition involving Lima MP Kelvin Kaunda. During the incident, Mwila retreated into the court building without attempting to fight back. He...