ZAMBIA has been elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2027- 2029 term. In a statement, Tuesday, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe said Zambia’s election marked a significant milestone in the country’s multilateral diplomacy and its commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is pleased to announce that Zambia has been elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2027–2029 term, marking a significant milestone in the country’s multilateral diplomacy and its longstanding commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights. The election by the United Nations General Assembly at the ongoing 81st Session was held today, October 13,...