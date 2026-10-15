LIVINGSTONE streets have been cleared of vendors following the expiry of the council’s deadline for traders to relocate to designated markets. The council had set October 15 as the deadline for over 130 street vendors to relocate to markets. A check by News Diggers in the Central Business District (CBD) found several spaces that had previously been occupied by street vendors, mainly outside the town centre Shoprite outlet, SPAR and the Bank of Zambia building, unoccupied, with residents and motorists moving freely. The local authority’s public relations unit, led by Marvin Mukela, indicated that as of Wednesday, October 14, there were 210 unoccupied market stands across three of the 18 markets in the tourist capital. “Intercity Market had 140 unoccupied...