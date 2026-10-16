IF there is no problem with the presidential term limit, don’t try to change it, Senior Chief Musokotwane has advised the UPND. Senior Chief Musokotwane says extending presidential term limits would be dangerous because a future president could turn out to be a madman who would also want to serve more than two terms. Earlier this week, Sikongo UPND MP Mayungo Simushi said President Hakainde Hichilema deserved to serve more than two terms, describing him as a rare gem with outstanding leadership qualities. His remarks added to the growing calls from other UPND members for President Hichilema to serve beyond the constitutionally stipulated two-term limit. However, in an interview, Senior Chief Musokotwane, who once served as Kazungula UPND District Chairperson...