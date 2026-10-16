POLICE have confirmed the apprehension of fugitive former Petauke Central MP Emmanuel Jay Banda, adding that he’s in the country awaiting formal arrest and charging. On Thursday, impeccable sources told News Diggers that a joint taskforce of State security agents captured Banda from Mozambique on Wednesday night and managed to bring him into Zambia. Confirming the arrest in a statement, Friday, Police Public Relations Officer Chipo Kaitisha said further details on the matter will be provided in due course. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that former Petauke Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Jay Banda, has been apprehended. He is currently in the country awaiting formal arrest and charging. The Zambia Police Service will provide further details on...