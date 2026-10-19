SIX people have died while 27 others have been seriously injured in a road traffic accident that happened in Manenekela Hills area of Rufunsa District involving a public service vehicle. In a statement, Monday, Police Public Relations Officer Chipo Kaitisha said the accident happened around 10:30 hours, adding that preliminary investigations indicated that excessive speed may have contributed to the crash. She said the vehicle was travelling from east to west and was being driven by Richard Phiri, 43, of Kamwala South in Lusaka, who sustained serious injuries. “The Zambia Police Service, through Rufunsa Traffic Police, has recorded a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on October 19, 2026, at around 10:30 hours along the Great East Road in Manenekela...