WE are one; whatever happened, we are still together, Iris Kaingu tells UPND cadres attending her election petition case in Mongu. Meanwhile, losing UPND Mwandi parliamentary candidate Sibeso Sefulo has denied that she lost because she was busy assassinating Kaingu’s character as opposed to conducting issue-based campaigns. Sefulo alleges that the parliamentary election was marred by bribery, corruption and undue influence on voters by Kaingu’s agents, allegedly with her knowledge and consent. She further claims that the ECZ failed to adhere to proper electoral procedures during and after the elections. Addressing UPND cadres outside the Mongu High Court after proceedings in the matter in which she has been petitioned by Sefulo, Kaingu, who spoke in both Lozi and English, said...