CHASEFU South UPND MP Misheck Nyambose says while he was called a “praise singer” for appreciating President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, he now considers himself a “choir master”. Nyambose first entered the National Assembly in 2021 as an independent MP for Chasefu Constituency. Although regarded as an opposition member, he was among those who championed government’s constitutional reforms, including the controversial Bill 7. In April 2026, he joined the ruling UPND and was later adopted as their candidate for the newly created Chasefu South Constituency, following the delimitation exercise. Nyambose then went on to win the seat in the August 2026 general election as a UPND MP. Giving his Maiden Speech in Parliament, Wednesday, Nyambose said he was proud to recall...