POLICE have shot dead two people in Kitwe following a violent confrontation with residents of Kandabwe community over alleged illegal mining along Mopani railway line. The incident occurred on October 19, 2026, after police officers on patrol attempted to stop a group of people suspected of illegally excavating minerals along the railway line. Police say the situation escalated when the group, which had initially been dispersed, regrouped and continued excavating minerals, prompting officers to return to the scene. Responding to a query, Police Public Relations Officer Chipo Kaitisha confirmed the deaths, explaining that the confrontation attracted more residents who blocked the road and began throwing stones at police officers. She said officers eventually discharged firearms after attempts to disperse the...