GREEN Economy and Environment Minister Dr Gilbert Siame has warned that the country should prepare for late rains and higher than usual temperatures throughout the season. Delivering a ministerial statement in Parliament, Friday, Dr Siame said the 2026/27 rainy season was developing under El Niño, conditions that are driving towards a drier-than-normal season. “My ministry, the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, is responsible for weather and climate services, which it discharges through the Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD), the authority mandated to forecast weather and climate and to issue early warnings for the protection of life, property and the national economy. In Zambia, rainfall is more than weather: the rains of December to February alone account for about 65 percent...