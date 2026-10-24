AS Zambia observes its 62nd independence anniversary today, Sakwiba Sikota says he will ‘sadly’ commemorate, and not celebrate, as freedom no longer exists. Sikota says the opposition’s focus is to now have a ‘second independence’ which will reclaim Zambia’s freedom. He is of the view that there’s lack of freedom of expression, noting that the only comment a lot of bloggers can now make on governance issues is “I don’t have a lawyer”. Zambia commemorates its Independence Day every year on October 24, marking the date in 1964 when the country gained independence from British rule. In an interview Friday, Sikota, who is Tonse Alliance Chairman, said Zambia had drifted from its independence promise. ”So, as a Zambian, I am...