FORMER Munali UPND MP Mike Mposha says he believes he won the Malambo East parliamentary seat but decided not to petition the results to avoid dividing the people in the constituency. Mposha, who announced his decision to leave Munali and contest the Malambo East seat five months before the August elections, says he is confident that he would have won the case if he had petitioned the election results. The former minister of Green Economy and Environment lost the Malambo East election to independent candidate Faith Lungu, who polled 7,118 votes against Mposha’s 5,091 votes. In an interview, Wednesday, Mposha said petitioning the election results would have taken him back to Parliament but would also have divided the people of...