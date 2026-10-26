CATHOLIC priest Fr Augustine Mwewa has questioned the criteria being used to retire civil servants in national interest. Recently, Police Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi confirmed that he had been retired from the Zambia Police Service in national interest but declined to comment on the reasons behind the decision. His retirement “in national interest” comes amid reports of changes in the police leadership after a list of several senior police officers who have allegedly been dismissed or retired circulated on social media. And UPND National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso claimed that public service workers being retired in national interest were working with the opposition. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, Fr Mwewa claimed that the retirements were politically motivated. “It is...