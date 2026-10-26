POLITICAL analyst Dr Neo Simutanyi says UPND officials should stop defending President Hakainde Hichilema’s delay in appointing Cabinet ministers, stating that they should instead hold him accountable. Dr Simutanyi says the delay is affecting governance and making Zambia a laughing stock, arguing that the President has had enough time to identify qualified people to serve in his administration. More than two months after the August general election, President Hichilema has only appointed four ministers, raising concerns among stakeholders about the effect of the vacancies on government operations. However, some UPND officials have defended the President, arguing that the Constitution does not prescribe a specific timeframe within which he must appoint Cabinet ministers. Those appointed so far are Foreign Affairs and...