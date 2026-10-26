HEALTH Minister Prof Roma Chilengi has assured health workers that the ministry will uphold transparent, merit-based recruitment processes while working with partners to expand employment opportunities. Prof Chilengi has emphasised that employment levels in the health sector are determined by the National Treasury, not the Minister, who is equally dependent on budgetary allocations. Speaking at the Clinical Officers Association of Zambia (COAZ) Annual General Meeting, Thursday, Prof Chilengi said the ministry remained committed to progressively addressing workforce shortages through continued recruitment to the extent reasonably possible. “A productive workforce, thriving communities and a growing economy can only be achieved when citizens have access to quality health services. It’s for this reason that the Ministry of Health has prioritised the attainment...