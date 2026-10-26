PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has written to Parliament seeking approval to realign government ministries as a measure to enhance government efficiency. In a statement, Monday, State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said Vice-President Mutale-Nalumango would move a motion seeking approval for the proposed establishment, merger and dissolution of government ministries. President Hichilema said the realignment was intended to ensure that government fully supported the Grow Zambia Agenda. The Head of State has since called on Members of Parliament to support the proposed realignment. “Pursuant to Article 92(2)(d) of the Republican Constitution, President Hakainde Hichilema has written to Parliament seeking approval to realign Government Ministries as a measure to enhance the efficiency of Government. Accordingly, Her Honour the Vice President, Dr...