MALAMBO East Independent MP Faith Lungu says she beat former Munali UPND MP Mike Mposha fair and square in the August general elections. Lungu says Mposha’s claim that he won the election may undermine the UPND government by suggesting that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is compromised. Recently, Mposha, who is former minister of Green Economy and Environment, said he believed he had won the Malambo East parliamentary seat but decided not to petition the results to avoid dividing the people in the constituency. Lungu was declared the winner of the Malambo East seat after securing 7,118 votes, beating her closest contender, Mike Mposha of the UPND, who received 5,091 votes. In a statement, Sunday, Lungu said declining to...