WYNTER Kabimba says former Petauke Central MP Emmanuel Jay Banda lost his right to constitutional protection when he made statements that threatened national security. The former Justice minister argues that Banda’s statements while he was outside Zambia went beyond freedom of expression, describing them as seditious and intended to incite hatred against government. He has also defended the manner in which Banda was brought back to Zambia, saying intelligence agencies sometimes use unconventional methods to apprehend people they consider a threat to national security. Recently, a consortium of local and regional civil society organisations and human rights defenders called on the Zambian and Mozambican governments to account for Banda’s cross-border apprehension. The organisations questioned whether the former lawmaker was subjected...