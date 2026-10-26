PROPORTIONAL Representation-nominated youth MP Dr Vincent Musilikani says the young people serving in Parliament today will be the ones leading Zambia in the next 15 to 20 years. He argues that experienced politicians will not remain in leadership forever and that young people need opportunities to learn how government operates before taking over. The youth MP has also criticised Zambia Must Prosper leader Kelvin Fube for opposing the nomination of students to Parliament, describing his remarks as a sign of selfishness. His statement comes after Fube indicated that government was spoiling children by nominating students to Parliament under proportional representation. In an interview, Friday, Dr Musilikani expressed disappointment that such remarks could come from a senior politician who aspires to...