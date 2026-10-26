THE latest Auditor General’s Report has revealed that the Ministry of Education paid over K1.2 million in salaries to 125 officers who could not be accounted for at their workstations. Meanwhile, the Report has revealed that four officers who absconded from duty for over 12 months continued to draw salaries amounting to K224,612. The Auditor General’s Report revealed that 24 stations did not account for 125 officers who drew salaries in amounts totaling K1,228,635 during the period under review. “Regulation 78 (1) and (3) of the Public Finance Management (General) Regulations of 2020, provides that a public body shall ensure that the payroll is verified and reconciled by responsible office holders from an accounting unit and human resource and administration...