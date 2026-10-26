ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha says government looks forward to possible constitutional amendments, but adds that time will come to determine whether removing the presidential term limit is necessary. Kabesha says as people debate the removal of the presidential term limit, they should ask themselves whether they are happy with the amendments that were introduced through Bill 7. Asked about discussions on the presidential term limit during the Zambia YMCA podcast, Saturday, Kabesha said if citizens demanded change, debates should not be suppressed. “Laws must be changing all the time, even if we claim or we like saying ‘it should stand the test of time’. Time changes every day. Things and circumstances change, the people change. So, yes, we look forward...